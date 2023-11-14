The inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has commended all police officers and operatives of other security agencies for providing adequate support to the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring security for the conduct of governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States last Saturday, noting that the commitment and due diligence displayed by the security operatives in policing the electoral process was highly productive and commendable.

The IGP emphasided that the electoral process in the three states transpired seamlessly, defying earlier threat assessment and projected challenges from various quarters.

He acknowledged the exceptional efforts of the security personnel in maintaining law and order, safeguarding the electoral process, and ensuring the safety of citizens.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, also said the IGP noted the pockets of incidences that were recorded during the elections and charged the electoral offences desk officers, under the supervision of the deputy inspector-general of police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, to commence immediate investigations into the incidences.

He said, “the IGP expressed gratitude to all security agencies involved in the election security management for lending their support to the Police for securing the electoral process; and he calls on officers to remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in the discharge of their duties, while emphasizing the importance of adherence to guidelines, rule of law and standard operating procedures of their respective agencies for a more secure democratic institution in Nigeria.”