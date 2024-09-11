The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun on Wednesday sent a delegation to the family of the slain student of Kwara State Polytechnic, AbdulQoyum Ishola in Ilorin, on a condolence visit.

The National Diploma 2 student of the polytechnic was allegedly killed last Wednesday by a policeman around Sango – Fate area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Victor Olaiya represented the IGP during the visit to the bereaved family in Ilorin.

The Inspector General of Police expressed gratitude to the Ishola family for their cooperation during the investigation, and assured them that justice will be served in the matter.

Egbetokun stressed that he has directed the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to take over the investigation, with all officers involved being transferred for a thorough and impartial inquiry.

The father of the deceased, Mr Muselim Abdulyekeen, expressed appreciation to Egbetokun and the state Police Command for their concern and support.

He expressed optimism that the ongoing investigation will lead to justice for their late child.

The family’s clergy, AlhMohamed Kewugbemi, offered prayers and commended the police for their commitment to serving justice in the matter.

The Rector of the institution, Dr. Abdul Muhammed accompanied the police officers on the condolence visit to the Ishola family.