Following the distressing abduction of school students in Kaduna, the inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has deployed a mobile unit of the Nigeria Police Force to Kuriga.

The IGP, along with the DIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Department, Habu Sani, DIG Department of Operations Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, AIG Police Mobile Force, Yekini Adio Ayoku and other senior officers undertook a visit to the state to assess the situation firsthand on Tuesday.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said during the visit, the IGP met with the governor and extended heartfelt sympathies to the people of Kaduna State, particularly the Kuriga community affected by this tragic incident.

The IGP reiterated the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring the safe rescue of all the abducted students assuring that both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches are being vigorously pursued to secure the release of the students and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“In a bid to bolster security efforts, the IGP also announced the immediate deployment of a full armed and ready unit of mobile policemen to the Kuriga community to enhance security in the affected area and facilitate swift action towards the rescue operation,” the Force PRO stated.

In response, the executive governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani reaffirmed the government’s readiness to support the police in their rescue efforts.

He assured of continuous assistance and provision of support to the deployed officers.