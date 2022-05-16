The inspector-general of police (IGP) has been petitioned over the damage of a property lines located in Maitama District of Abuja, worth over N100m.

The petitioner, Chief Cecil Osakwe, the chairman of Abeh Signature Ltd, owners of Abeh Signature Apartments, a real estate development company, is demanding the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Idachaba, Asabe Waziri, her lawyer Henry Otu and the director of enforcement of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He alleged that the judgement with which they were armed with to demolish his property was procured at an FCT Area Court to return Waziri to the property despite a subsisting court judgment that had ordered her to vacate the property.

Osakwe, in a petition dated 11th May, 2022, titled: “Malicious destruction of property and other items in my estate valued at N100 million,” alleged that one Asabe Waziri, her lawyer, Henry K .Otu conspired with Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Idachaba, the officer in Charge of the legal department of FCT command, Abuja and Chukwuemeka Tony Ubani, director, Enforcement Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, to procure and enforce a judgment fraudulently obtained from a district court in Abuja.

According to Osakwe, “the judgment was obtained fraudulently and they attempted to use it to forcefully bring in Asabe Waziri into his property which she was vacated sometimes in March, 2022, following the judgment of Hon Justice Othman Musa of FCT High court.

Osakwe pointed out in the petition that the said judgment from a District Court in Abuja, was purported to give effect to the order of a Court of Appeal, Abuja division, which had ordered that ‘parties should maintain status quo ante bellum”.

The petitioner further asserted that in a move to subvert the course of Justice, Asabe Waziri, and his lawyer procured the district court order, without serving the parties and went on to enforce same with the consent and facility of CSP Idachaba.

Osakwe further claimed that in their attempt to bring in Asabe Waziri’s belongings, Asabe Waziri Henry Otu and CSP Idachaba and their conspirators employed thugs armed with weapons who entered into his premises and visibly destroyed properties including elevators, doors, windows, TVs and chairs.

Osakwe requested in the petition that the IGP should investigate and prosecute Asabe Waziri, his lawyer, Henry Otu , Idachaba O.C. Legal FCT police command and Tony Ubani for malicious damage to property and criminal trespass.