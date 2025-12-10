The Inspector-general of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, on Wednesday, called for stronger medical support for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The IGP, who stated this while declaring open the Conference of Heads of Police Healthcare facilities nationwide in Abuja, emphasised the growing importance of medical services in modern policing.

The conference, themed: “Transforming Policing in Nigeria: The Evolving Role of the Directorate of Force Medical Services,” brought together senior police medical professionals to chart a new direction for healthcare delivery within the Nigeria Police Force.

In his remarks, the IGP said the future of policing requires not only courage but also physical, emotional, and psychological resilience.

Declaring the conference open, IGP Egbetokun called for measurable outcomes that will strengthen the police healthcare architecture for future generations.

“Let this conference be a turning point—one defined by strategy, purpose, and results,” he said.

He described the gathering as a commitment to safeguarding the wellbeing of police personnel who serve on the nation’s frontlines.

Egbetokun highlighted the evolution of police medical services since its establishment in August 1975 at Alagbon, Lagos, noting that it has expanded significantly over the years. With 64 police healthcare facilities now operational nationwide, he said the system continued to provide essential medical support to officers, their families, and persons in lawful custody.

The IGP recalled that in August 2025, exactly 50 years after its creation, the Force Medical Services was elevated to a full Directorate. He said the upgrade reflects the strategic importance of healthcare to officer morale, operational readiness, retention, and overall policing effectiveness.