The inspector-general of police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested members of a kidnap-for-ransom syndicate who abducted the wife and two children of a serving lawmaker, Hon Ibrahim Aminu in Katsina State.

The key suspects, Muttaka Ibrahim, Suleiman Rabiu, and Surajo all males and natives of Bakori LGA were arrested for allegedly supplying the information that led to the assault on the lawmaker where his family members were taken into captivity.

The police said during investigation, Ibrahim confessed to the crime, saying that he and other gang members were informants to Sanni Tukur, aka, Abacha, who is responsible for terrorising people in villages and towns in Katsina and Zamfara states.

They were said to have volunteered information to the bandit leader leading to the kidnapping of Hon Ibrahim Aminu’s wife and six other natives.

Other victims of the syndicate include Buhari Usman, also known as Fedeco, Nazaradeen Ibrahim, Amandallah Ahmad, Ibrahim Suleiman, Sumayya Nura and Yahaya Bura who are currently in the captivity of the gang.

The kidnappers received N11 million and another N10 million as ransom for the lawmaker’s wife and children at different times.

Ibrahim, however, admitted to have received a payment of N130,000 from the gang leader adding that one Yusuf Bala of Zaria is his accomplice.

He also admitted that the bandit leader collected a total of N6,500,000 from the other victims they kidnaped at Yankwani town.

The police authorities through the Force spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi assured that all the suspects are going to be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the laws of the nation.