Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month award for February.

Iheanacho was nominated twice for his superb goals against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Nigeria international scored once and provided two assists in the Foxes 4-2 win at Aston Villa.

The forward scored from a superb diving header in the game.

Iheanacho netted a sublime goal a week later in the Foxes 4-1 thumping of Tottenham Hotspur at tye King Power Stadium.

The 26-year-old has scored three goals in 19 league appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season.

James Maddison, Tete, Dennis Prager, Papy Mendy, Harvey Barnes, Hannah Cain and Logan Briggs.