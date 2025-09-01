Clan leaders of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) have warned governments and oil companies operating in the Niger Delta that the rights of the Ijaw people over their land and resources cannot be compromised.

Speaking after their maiden all-inclusive leadership meeting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the chairmen said host communities must be given priority in policies, development projects, and decision-making processes.

“The constitutional and legal rights of the Ijaw people to self-determination and control over our natural resources remain non-negotiable,” a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting declared.

The communique ,signed by Comrade Zidougha Prince Kerenimi (Central Zone), Comrade Collins Albert Nnah (Eastern Zone), and Comrade Oyinkuro Wazo Zikurebai (Western Zone), called for deliberate recognition of Ijaw host clans by International Oil Companies (IOCs).

They insisted that decades of neglect, environmental degradation, and underdevelopment had left Ijaw communities impoverished despite their contributions to Nigeria’s oil wealth.

“The Ijaw nation is a major stakeholder in the Nigerian economy. It is only fair that our people are included in policies and development frameworks that directly affect their lives,” the communiqué said.

The leaders urged both government and IOCs to prioritise human capacity development for Ijaw youths through training, mentorship, and leadership initiatives.

They argued that preparing young people for roles in governance and corporate leadership was essential to secure peace, unity, and economic progress in the Niger Delta.

“This is the only way to create opportunities for our youth, reduce unemployment, and stop the cycle of marginalisation,” they added.

The Clan Chairmen also passed a vote of confidence in the National Executive Council of the IYC, led by Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri Snr, praising its achievements. And the three zonal chairmen from Central, Eastern and Western Zones.

They highlighted the construction of a new IYC Secretariat by Tantita Security Services as a symbol of institutional stability and progress.

The communiqué stressed that the survival of the IYC depended on unity among its grassroots structures.

They pledged to strengthen clan leadership, sustain peace across Ijaw territories, and maintain regular inter-zonal engagement to speak with one voice.

“This gathering marks a new era of inclusivity, solidarity, and determination for the Ijaw struggle,” the communiqué concluded.