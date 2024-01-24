The 2023 governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, Mohammed Barde, has vowed to recontest in 2027.

Barde made the pledge in his Radio address to the people of the state yesterday. His declaration was in reaction to the Supreme Court judgement, affirming the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Governor Inuwa Yahaya as the winner of the 2023 election.

Barde had contested Yahaya’s governorship victory at the Tribunal, Appeal Court and the Apex Court.

He thanked the people of the state for voting the PDP to represent the state at the National Assembly, pointing out that the party got five out of six House of Representatives seats, and two out of the three senatorial seats in the state in the last general elections.

He added that PDP’s presidential candidate had defeated the candidate of the ruling party in the state, and alleged that he was rigged out during the governorship election.

“Although we exhausted all avenues to get redress and justice in the courts, we would not relent in the struggle to bring positive change in the state,” he said.