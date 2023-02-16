Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State Barr. Caleb Mutfwang said he is on a mission to recover and reset the state from the damage unleashed on it by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration if elected as governor of the state.

Mutfwang stated this in Pankshin in continuation of his town hall meetings across the state.

A statement issued in Jos by the deputy director media and publicity

Atiku-Okowa, Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, James Mannok, regretted that Governor Simon Lalong has no projects to commission except unguarded utterances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP gubernatorial candidate therefore urged Nigerians to reject and kill APC before they kill democracy as reflected in the hardship the people are facing in all sectors of life.

He said PDP under his watch will provide true leadership and leave a legacy of social justice and service to the people.

Mutfwang noted that security, rural development, physically challenged, health, education, workers, pensions, traders, youth and women are part of his vision for a new Plateau State.

The PDP state party chairman, Chris Hassan, said Barr Mutfwang has the intellectual capacity to push the fortunes of Plateau stressing the party has no legal encumbrance that will hinder its participation in the elections.

Meanwhile, the director general of the campaign, Letep Dabang said as a former APC chieftain, the party has failed the people while it has remained a lawless party as exhibited during its primaries which is still in court.

The Town Hall meeting featured interaction between Barr Mutfwang and various representatives of groups and stakeholders from Pankshin on various issues bordering on economy, security, welfare, infrastructure and social.

The campaign train also paid homage to the Pankshin traditional council led by Mishkom Mupun, Da Yusuf Walle Fwangbiring.

Barrister Mutfwang promised that he will do his best to address the challenges of the people while soliciting their fatherly blessings.