A commercial bus driver lost one of his fingers during a violent clash with disbanded illegal revenue collectors on Friday in Benin City, Edo State Capital.

Security operatives have arrested one of the crime suspects, identified only as Dogo, in connection with the incident that happened at the King Square.

Trouble started after the victim resisted attempts by Dogo and his gang to be extorted, resulting in a heated argument and a bloodbath.

According to witnesses, the yet-to-be-named driver was however taken to the Specialist hospital by other drivers for immediate medical attention.

A similar incident happened when some touts masquerading as revenue collectors vandalised a commercial bus on Wednesday morning.

A Benin-based human rights lawyer, Sunny Eghedosa, said the incident happened on Oba Market Road, opposite the Benin Central Mosque by Lagos Street junction.

He alleged that a stick-wielding illegal revenue collector attacked a driver for resisting extortion.

When contacted, SP Michael Aletor of the Edo State Taskforce promised to investigate the allegations, assuring that anyone found to be flouting the state government’s ban on illegal revenue collection would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Aletor, enjoined residents, particularly victims of extortion, to avail the Taskforce Committee of video clips or pictorial evidence to fast-track identification, arrest and prosecution of persons behind unwholesome practices.