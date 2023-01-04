President Muhammadu Buhari has said he was looking forward to the 2023 general election, and retirement, since he had satisfied the constitutionally required two terms to be in office.

This is even as he assured that in the spirit of African solidarity and brotherliness, Nigeria will support the Republic of Burundi in diverse ways as necessary.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president spoke yesterday at State House, Abuja, while receiving the Special Envoy of President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who came with a message.

Hon. Audace Niyonzima, minister of finance, budget, and economic planning of Burundi, said his president sent goodwill for the New Year to Nigerians and President Buhari, and also wished the country well in the general election scheduled for February and March, this year.

“We pray that the polls would be peaceful and successful, so that Nigeria would maintain her reputation as a bastion of peace and stability,” the Special Envoy said.

On request for assistance in the area of energy provision, particularly fuel, by the Burundi leader, President Buhari said he knows what it feels like for a country to suffer from energy shortage, and promised that he would get the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to look into the request.