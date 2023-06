President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, appealed to Nigerians to endure the “baby steps” his administration is currently taking in his efforts at rebuilding the country.

The president, who declared that he is not in a hurry at accomplishing his rebuilding mission, specifically admonished Nigerians to endure the current hardship, which he described as “baby steps of pain.”

The President made the appeal while speaking at the palace of