Evicted Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, a.k.a Whitemoney, has revealed his relationship status.

WhiteMoney made several revelations about himself in a post-eviction interview with Osi and Bibi Raii on The Beat FM’s ‘The Morning Rush’ show in Lagos.

He said, “I’ve been single for the longest time. I’ve tried to ask myself why. I don’t know. There’s no logical reason to it. I think it’s not just time for me to be in a relationship. But after going to this show, I think I wanna be in one.”

When asked if he could have a romantic relationship with BBNaija female housemate Mercy Eke, he said: “She [Mercy] told me she has a boyfriend. I don’t know about her but for me, everything was real.”

Whitemoney, who admitted to being a loner, said Mercy Eke “resurrected” a side of him.

Speaking further, Whitemoney disclosed that he has business plans for “WhiteLambo”. He also revealed that he did not go to the All-stars edition show to win but rather to “sell and show the world I have other skills.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that Whitemoney won Big Brother Naija Season 6 edition tagged ‘Shine Ya Eye’ in 2021 and walked away with the N90m grand prize.