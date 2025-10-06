Amid widespread unconfirmed reports that Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, would lose ₦37.5 million from her ₦150 million prize money to tax deductions, clarifications have emerged indicating that her earnings will not be affected by the new tax laws scheduled to take effect in January 2026.

The confusion stemmed from Nigeria’s sweeping 2025 Tax Reform Act, which introduced new personal and corporate income tax rules, raising the top rate to 25% for high-income earners. However, the laws are not yet operational, and as such, do not apply to the BBNaija prize, which falls under the 2025 fiscal year.

Despite this, social media has been flooded with reactions after initial reports suggested the ₦150 million prize would be subjected to the 25% personal income tax rate.

A Facebook user, Jurist Oliver Man-Dee wrote, “Till next year 2026 — ₦37m no be small money.”

Another user, Sele Bobo, criticised what he called Nigerians’ complacency toward government policies, saying, “You people have finally accepted to pay this tax to a government only interested in themselves and family. You adjust and adapt to so many nonsense the government dish out giving them more power to squeeze you dry.”

Similarly, Ndifreke Anasazi lamented the impact such deductions could have on citizens, stating, “₦37 million to tax no be small money oo. Tinubu dey play with fire.”

But, not everyone saw it negatively. Kingsley Afonughe noted, “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Imisi emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10 on Sunday night, clinching the ₦150 million grand prize after ten weeks of fierce competition. The show, which began with 29 housemates, saw one contestant voluntarily exiting and another disqualified, leaving nine finalists in the final week.

In a tense finale watched by millions across Africa, Imisi and Dede were the last two standing, with Imisi ultimately taking home the crown and title.

Under the 2025 Tax Reform Acts, which will take effect on January 1, 2026, individuals earning above ₦50 million annually will face a 25% personal income tax rate, while new levies and deductions will apply to companies and capital gains. However, since Imisi’s win occurred before the effective date, her prize is exempt from the new rates, though it may still be subject to existing withholding taxes or prize levies applicable under prior regulations.

The clarification brings relief to fans who had expressed outrage over what they feared would be a hefty cut from Imisi’s winnings.