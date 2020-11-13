A new wave of change has hit Imo State House of Assembly as the Speaker, Collins Chiji representing Isiala Mbano State Constituency was impeached on Friday during a special sitting of the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker ,Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele APC).

In his place a new speaker emerged in the person of Paul Emeziem, representing and was immediately sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Barr Chinelo Emeghara at the session.

The impeachment motion moved by Ekene Nnodumele, representing Orsu state constituency and seconded by Michael Njoku of Ihitte-Uboma state constituency. The members cited gross incompetence, parliamentary ineptitude, financial impropriety and high handedness as reasons for the impeachment.

“We the undersigned representing over two third majority of the members of the house do state our unequivocal resolution to remove Collins Chiji as the Speaker of the House for gross incompetence, parliamentary ineptitude, financial impropriety and high handedness”, it was quoted.

The motion was signed by 19 out of 27 members representing over two third majority of the House.

Members present at the sitting were Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele APC), Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu APC), Arthur Egwim (Ideato North APC), Emeka Nduka (Ehime Mbano APC), Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West), Michael Njoku (Ihitte Uboma (APC), Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba APC), and Ngozi Obiefule (Isu APC)

.

Others are Paul Emeziem (Onuimo APC), Johnson Duru (Ideato South APC), Chigozie Nwaneri ( Oru East APC), Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru APC), Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo APC), Tochi Okereke (Ngor Okpala APC), Okey Onyekamma (Mbaitoli PDP), Frank Ugboma (Oguta PDP), Solomon Anukam (Owerri Municipal PDP), Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (Okigwe APC) and Anyadike Nwosu :(Ezinihitte PDP.