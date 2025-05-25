The Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma has ordered investigation into the alleged killing of one Chibugo Amadi by his kinsmen in Umuora Village of Umuohiri Community in Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State.

CP Danjuma also ordered the arrest of fleeing suspects in the alleged murder of Amadi whose tragic killing occurred on May 20th, 2025.

Amadi was reportedly engaged in a fight with his younger brother, Mr. Ezemonye Amadi over a land issue, and was subsequently fined ₦850,000 by the community for the injuries sustained by the younger sibling during the brawl.

The deceased was allegedly forced to sell off four plots of his land at undervalued rates to settle the fine imposed by the community before he was lured back to the community.

A human rights organisation, Stand for Humanity Foundation, on behalf of the widow, Mrs Chinonye Amadi, petitioned the Imo Police Commissioner, after a video of the killing surfaced across social media platforms, showing how the mob reportedly clubbed Chibugo to death.

In the video, the deceased was seen paraded naked round the village, while some locals hitting him with weapons amidst wailing from his wife and his children to stop.

The founder of the Foundation, Comrade Chidiebube Okeoma alongside their legal adviser, Barr Chijioke Onwubuariri, said they were championing advocacy for justice for the family of the deceased, especially as villagers claimed the deceased died after a fall from a tree, despite video evidence of the assault.

Okeoma said the wife of the deceased with three out of her eight children, ran to the organisation demanding for justice.

In the petition addressed to the CP, the foundation recalled that the wife on 22nd May, 2025, informed it that on April 3, 202, her late husband, Chibugo had a dispute with his younger brother, Mr. Ezemonye, over a land issue.

“This dispute escalated into a fight involving the use of machetes, during which Mr. Ezemonye Amadi sustained injuries. Fearing retaliation, Mr. Chibugo Amadi fled the community for a few days.

He narrated that in the deceased’s absence, his kinsmen convened and adjudicated the matter, imposing a fine of ₦850,000 on him. “To satisfy this imposed fine, Mr. Chibugo Amadi was coerced, as they conspired among themselves and sold our client’s late husband’s four plots of land at a gross undervalue of ₦200,000 per plot—an area where a plot goes for ₦1,500,000. The total of ₦750,000 realized was paid to the kinsmen remaining 100,000 outstanding balance.

“Despite complying with their demands, the kinsmen deceitfully lured Mr. Chibugo Amadi back to the community under the guise of a “final settlement.”

“Tragically, upon his return, he was forcefully taken to Mkpacha Umuora where he was subjected to inhuman torture and jungle justice, resulting in fatal injuries.

“He was later dumped at a hospital in Okwelle while barely alive and sadly gave up the ghost upon arrival”, the petition read.

Okeoma has said although the perpetrators were on the run, Barr Onwubuariri has offered free legal representation to ensure justice for the widow on behalf of her late husband.

Spokesperson for the state Police Command, DSP Henry Okoye has assured that justice would be served in the matter.