Imo Guber: PDP Appoints Ugochinyere Campaign DG, Ozuruigbo, Ogbu, Ibe As Deputy

There’s widespread jubilation in Imo State on Tuesday following the announcement by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that the House of Representatives member representing Ideato North, South federal constituency, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, will be the Director General of its gubernatorial campaign council.

The main opposition party, in a statement signed by Dr. Arthur Bruno Ekwelem, the Principal Secretary to PDP governorship candidate in the State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, also announced Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo as Deputy Director General (Orlu Zone 3), Hon Ngozi Ogbu as Deputy Director General (Okigwe Zone), Hon High Chief Chidi Ibe as Deputy Director General (Owerri Zone), and Hon. Marshall Okafor Anyanwu as Secretary, Campaign Council.

In the statement, Ekwelem, who said the appointment takes immediate effect, added that the full list of members of the campaign council will be released shortly.

The statement read in part, “The PDP Governorship Candidate, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu in consultation with the state Party leadership wishes to make public the following appointments made to strengthen the State Campaign Council: Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu – Director General (DG), Hon Ugonna Ozurigbo, Deputy Director General, Orlu Zone, Hon Ngozi Ogbu – Deputy Director General, Okigwe Zone, Hon High Chief Chidi Ibe – Deputy Director General, Owerri Zone, Hon Marshall Okafor Anyanwu – Secretary, Campaign Council.

“The appointments take immediate effect. The general masses. the campaign council, Electoral Agencies and Party structures at all levels are enjoined to give them full cooperation in the discharge of their duties.”

Ugochinyere, who’s the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), is expected to speak on if he’s accepting the appointment or not.

Recall that on Monday, Ugochinyere earlier met with the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, and his deputy governorship candidate, Jones Onyeriri.

At the meeting, Ugochinyere pledged to engage in extensive consultations with leaders across Imo to find solutions to challenges of violence, security breaches, and social unrest that have marred the state’s progress.