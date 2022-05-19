The Imo State Police command has arrested a gang of seven persons connected with the murder of a female Police officer, Inspector Felicia Nwagbara, who was declared missing five years ago.

The Police said the gang was also behind the gruesome murder of a policeman in Agwa, who manhood was severed two weeks ago in Oguta local government area of Imo State.

Imo Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam. said the seven-man gang members, which included three siblings were arrested in Ubah Agwa in Oguta local government area on Wednesday during an early morning raid at their hideout.

The three siblings are Hycent Chimezie ‘m’ aged 30 years, Hycent Azunna ‘m’ aged 28 years, Hycent Ifesinachi ‘m’ aged 26 years, alongside 72 year-old Nnadike Clifford, Casmire Mgbugha ‘m’ aged 53 years, Hycent Chimobi ‘m’ aged 23 years, and Chukwuemeka Wisdom ‘m’ aged 22 years.

The slain policewoman was the second wife to Casmire Mgbugba, one of the suspects arrested.

According to Abattam, the gang was responsible for Inspector Felicia Nwagbara’s disappearance since 2017, the killing of Ukam Efut in Oguta two weeks ago, and other heinous crimes.

Efut, an Assistant Superintendent of Police was killed and his manhood severed at a checkpoint at Okpo-efi junction, Agwa Ejemekwuru road, where there were suspicions of illegal oil refinery activities.

Abattam said “During the course of interrogation, the suspects confessed to have murdered late Inspector Felicia Nwagbara who was the second wife to one of the suspects – Casmire Mgbugba. They further stated that they are the manufacturers of the locally made guns recovered from them. Apart from using them in perpetrating crimes, they sell to robbers and kidnappers.”

Further, he said a raid on the terror camp revealed a live Python snake, one Toyota Camry car with registration number AKD 73 BF LAGOS, eight locally made Pistols, 18 rounds of live cartridges, one Biafra flag, a pair of Police Carmouflage Uniform belonging to late female Police Inspector.

Abattam said one of the suspects, Hycent Chimezie attempted to escape a second time but was stopped after he was shot in the leg, adding that all the suspects were answering questions over their involvements.

According to him, the police received a tip-off that their fleeing charms-man who prepared charms to make them not to sustain gunshots or knife-cut, had returned, even as he expressed the appreciation of the State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Barde, to the people.