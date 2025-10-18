The Imo State Police Command has named Inspector Obinna Peter, Corporal Amaechi Augustine, and Corporal Ejikeme Victor, as the three officers accused of involvement in the Vikings confraternity secret cul in a now viral video on social media.

Vikings is considered one of Nigeria’s most notorious cult groups and has a presence in several higher institutions across the country.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, who made the disclosure on Saturday night, said the officers had already been arrested and will face an orderly room trial on Monday.

According to him, the three detained officers were identified in a viral video posted by anti-cultism advocacy platform Naija Confra, which triggered an official investigation by the Imo State Police Command.

The post had expressed disgust that serving police officers were involved in cultism openly, noting that cult groups were responsible for countless deaths across Nigeria and beyond.

The officers were seen participating in a Vikings confraternity event in Owerri, which triggered criticisms and condemnation from people across social media platforms.

Okoye, in the statement, said the Commissioner of Police for Imo State, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered a thorough investigation into the video, which showed the officers engaged in unprofessional conduct.

He said, “further to the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, ordering a thorough investigation into the viral video showing officers engaged in unprofessional conduct, the Command wishes to provide the following update.

“The officers captured in the viral video have been identified as: 1. Inspector Obinna Peter. 2. Corporal Amaechi Augustine. 3. Corporal Ejikeme Victor.

“The officers have been arrested and are presently in detention while the Command has commenced a thorough investigation into their alleged involvement in cultism and other related activities. Consequently, an Orderly Room Trial has been scheduled to commence on Monday.

“The Imo State Police Command reiterates that the conduct displayed in the viral video is highly unprofessional and does not reflect the discipline, ethics, and values of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The outcome of the Orderly Room Trial will be communicated to the public in due course, as the Command remains committed to upholding professionalism, accountability, and transparency in the discharge of its duties,” Okoye said.