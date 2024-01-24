As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the International Day of Education, the Executive Secretary (ES) of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, has called for inclusive education as a key to resolving the nation’s economic and security woes.

A press statement signed by the Commission’s Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, stated that Ojukwu described education as the key that facilitates the achievement of other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He noted that when people get quality education, they can break the cycle of poverty and ensure that there is peace.

The NHRC executive secretary also observed that education helps to reduce inequalities and empowers people to live more healthy and sustainable live, adding that education is also crucial to fostering tolerance between people as it contributes to peaceful societies.

While tasking the government and stakeholders on the need to push for quality, equitable and inclusive education for all Nigerians, the nation’s chief human right officer affirmed the need to deliver on SDG Goal 4, (education financing), advising that it should become a national investment priority.

“As a matter of urgency, the government needs to place education as a priority in both policy and practice. There is a need for governments to make firm commitments to provide more resources and budget for inclusive opportunities for learning. Measures such as making education free and compulsory, increasing the number of teachers, improving basic school infrastructure and embracing digital transformation are essential towards achieving quality and accessible education.

“Sadly, in our societies, women and girls are the most disadvantaged in the enjoyment of rights to education. Studies have revealed that about 40 per cent of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have not achieved gender parity in primary education. These disadvantages in education also translate into lack of access to skills and limited opportunities in the labour market for young women,” he stressed.