By Kunle Olasanmi |

Following the worsening security situation across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, has been urged to involve Lt. Gen T.Y Buratai (rtd) and other immediate past service chiefs into the nation’s security architecture.

According to the Patriotic Front of Nigeria (PFN), Buratai and other former military chiefs “still have a lot to offer the country in this critical point of our existence.”

The group said the nation must tap into their wealth of experience now more than ever, adding that failure to do so could further exacerbate the tension in the country.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Lateef Alli, its national secretary and a former House of Representatives member, the PFN said it would be uncharitable for the ex-miliary chiefs not to be a part of the security architecture in the country.

While admitting that the retirement of the ex-servicemen brought the nation to its current state, Alli called on President Buhari to make amends by incorporating them into the military before things get out of hand.

”The Patriotic Front of Nigeria calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to act in the country’s overall interest before things get out of control. As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he has the constitutional mandate to decide the membership of the security architecture in Nigeria.

”Consequently, the Patriotic Front of Nigeria is calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to incorporate the immediate past service chiefs into security architecture to leverage their experience in addressing the security challenges across the country,” he added.