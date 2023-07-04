Indigenise Ajaokuta Steel To Resuscitate, Boost Profitability – Expert

The group managing director of KAM Holding Ltd, an iron and steel manufacturing company located in Ilorin, Kwara State, Dr Kamoru Yusuf has offered suggestions on the best way to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

Kamoru spoke exclusively with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Explaining that no foreign investors can bring Ajaokuta Steel Company back to operation, the industrialist said:” What the federal government needs to do is to adopt the model used by the Peoples Republic of China which later transformed the country’s steel industry within 25 years which led to massive development of the industrial sector in China.

“What the Chinese Government did was to indigenise one of the country’s major industries – the iron and steel, into the hands of their people with the government holding only 25 percent interest while local investors were allowed to own 75 per cent stake.”

He said that Chinese government’s decision created opportunities for the local investors and ensured that the wealth remained within China, without repatriation of capital as well as dividends; thereby leading to development of local skills and other multiplier effects that finally resulted in what the world is witnessing today as the industrial explosion in China.