The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned a viral letter on social media suggesting that it purportedly approved the resolution of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) meeting and postponement of the Ekiti State congress/governorship primary election.

INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, in a statement on Friday, said the signature of the Secretary to the Commission appended on the letter

was forged by unscrupulous elements.

Eta-Messi said the commission was collaborating with security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure the perpetrators were apprehended and prosecuted according to the law.

“The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a correspondence currently in circulation on various platforms, dated November 10, 2025, concerning the Resolution of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) Meeting and postponement of the Ekiti State Congress/Governorship Primary, purported to have been issued and signed by the Secretary to the Commission.

“The Commission hereby states unequivocally that the said correspondence did not emanate from the office of the Secretary to the Commission, nor any official channel of INEC.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the signature of the Secretary to the Commission was forged by unscrupulous elements.

“Consequently, the general public, political parties and the media are strongly advised to disregard the contents of the said correspondence in its entirety, as it is fake.

“The Commission views this act of forgery and the circulation of false documents as a serious electoral offence and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public. INEC wishes to use this medium to appeal to persons engaging in such futile, criminal, and disruptive activities to desist forthwith in the interest of electoral integrity and peace.

“Meanwhile, the Commission is collaborating with security agencies to investigate this matter and ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted according to the law,” the statement said.