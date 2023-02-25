Candidates of Labour Party(LP) in Ondo State have complained about the disappearance of the party’s logo on the ballot papers sent to the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The candidates complained over the omission by INEC, describing it as unacceptable.

Addressing journalists in Akure, the state secretary, Agbaje Abiodun, said the action of the electoral body was a deliberate act to disenfranchise their supporters.

Abiodun said: “There is an omission of our party logo on the ballots brought by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) elections.”

Abiodun threatened to challenge INEC’s action in court if it goes ahead to conduct the election without making amendments. He urged INEC to postpone the upper and lower chamber elections until the needful is done.