The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the proposed relocation of the Ideato Federal Constituency headquarters and collation centre from Urualla to Dikenafai in Imo State.

The decision was reportedly reached at the Commission’s management meeting on Thursday, September 24, 2026, where it resolved to retain the existing arrangement in Urualla.

The development followed concerns raised by stakeholders in Ideato North and Ideato South over the proposed relocation, with calls for due process, transparency and consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Reacting to the decision, member representing Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, commended INEC chairman, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, and the National Commissioners for rejecting the relocation plan.

Ugochinyere described the decision as a demonstration of institutional responsibility and said it would help restore confidence among stakeholders in the constituency.

He said, “This is a welcome development and a clear demonstration that the leadership of INEC under Prof. Joash Amupitan is committed to due process, fairness and the integrity of our electoral system. We commend the Chairman and the entire Commission for listening to the concerns raised by the people of Ideato and for taking a decision that reinforces confidence in the electoral process. Ideato people have spoken clearly. Any decision affecting the electoral administration of our constituency must be transparent, properly evaluated and undertaken with the participation of relevant stakeholders.”

The lawmaker said the decision should end the controversy over the proposed relocation and allow stakeholders to focus on preparations for credible, peaceful and transparent elections.

He also urged stakeholders to support INEC and other relevant institutions in ensuring an environment conducive to the conduct of free and credible elections.