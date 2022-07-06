Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened that any election conducted in a polling unit and disrupted by hoodlums or thugs will be cancelled by the commission.It warned hoodlums and thugs to steer clear from the polling units, saying any one who disrupts elections will not go scot-free.

The commission explained that any hoodlum or thug who intends to disrupt elections would have him or herself blamed.

The resident electoral commissioner (REC) Oyo State, Mutiu Agboke while addressing journalists during a valedictory programme held in his honour in Ibadan on Tuesday, warned that “any election conducted in a polling unit and disrupted by hoodlums or thugs will be cancelled by the commission.’’

Agboke, while speaking on the preparation of the Commission ahead of the 2023 elections, explained that INEC had deployed all available means to curb electoral malpractices.

He said the commission was passionate to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in 2023.

Agboke said, “Hoodlums and thugs have no business at the polling units. Because, if they disrupt the election in a polling unit, that election will be cancelled by the INEC.

“And now, the election result in a polling unit will be unloaded on the INEC website. So, if we conduct an election in a place and the hoodlums hijacked it, that will not affect the sanctity of the election because the result has been uploaded on the INEC website.”