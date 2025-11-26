Stakeholders in Nigeria’s information, communication, and technology sector have called for stronger digital literacy, data governance, and sustainability frameworks to prepare the country for rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the first edition of the Innovation and Technology Summit (InnTech Summit 2025) with the event, themed “AI, Digital Economy, and Sustainability,” and touted as Africa’s premier gathering for leaders, attracted innovators, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and youth on Tuesday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, the stakeholders said the call was necessary because there is a need to discuss how to shape Africa’s digital future.

Setting the tone for the event, the convener of the summit, who is also the CEO of iCentra, Taopheek Babayeju, said the summit was organised to address the often-overlooked sustainability implications of emerging technologies.

In his keynote address, Babayeju described Africa as “the world’s fastest-growing digital economy,” noting that despite facing energy constraints, digital divides, and climate vulnerabilities, the continent is also home to a rising generation of innovators reshaping markets and governance.

Babayeju emphasised that innovation must translate into tangible improvements in society, including better governance, environmental resilience, and healthier living conditions, adding that technology-driven development must strengthen the overall wellness of African populations.

According to him, nations are grappling with the environmental impacts of previous industrial revolutions, making it imperative for Africa to build the right frameworks as AI expands. He urged young Nigerians to embrace new opportunities created by AI.

The highlight of the event was the launch of Green Digital Africa, a continental initiative focused on sustainable digital development through cross-sector collaboration.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, said the agency is prioritising digital literacy as the foundation for AI adoption. Dr Aristotle Onuma, the Head of Stakeholders and Partnerships, represented Inuwa.

He said, “Our goal is that by 2027, 70 per cent of Nigerians will be digitally literate. NITDA is training ‘digital champions’ across the 774 local government areas through the NYSC, targeting 30 million Nigerians with basic digital skills.”

He added that digital literacy has now been integrated into primary, secondary, and tertiary curricula in partnership with the Ministries of Education and relevant regulators. He said these efforts align with the Federal Government’s eight-point Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that “all of it can only be driven by digital technology.”

The head of Research and Development at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr Tolulope Pius-Fadipe, stated that AI cannot thrive without robust data governance. She noted that the NDPC has issued a General Application and Implementation Directive guiding the use of emerging technologies, including mandatory privacy-by-design and Data Privacy Impact Assessments (DPIAs) for organisations deploying AI-driven systems. She said, “AI feeds on data, and you cannot regulate AI without regulating how data is collected, stored, and shared.” She added that the Commission’s priority is to “create an enabling environment for innovation while ensuring that data subjects’ rights are protected.”

The managing partner and Lead of the Social Sector Practice at Verraki Partners, Olaniyi (Niyi) Yusuf, who also represented the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), commended the organisers for assembling a diverse pool of speakers. He noted that nations thrive when technology is deployed to drive productivity, inclusion, and modernisation. He also warned that Africa must avoid a new era of “AI exclusion,” urging stakeholders to ensure that emerging digital systems work for all segments of society.

He highlighted the need for sustained investment, pointing to the presence of fiscal institutions such as the FIRS and CBN, noting that “we need money to fuel innovation and research.”

The executive director of the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) and a Senior Fellow at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Dr. Osasuyi Dirisu, who also spoke at the event, echoed the call for inclusivity, stating that the PIC, as the coordinating body for the Nigeria AI Collective, is working with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy to advance ethical and inclusive AI across sectors such as education, health, agriculture, and governance. She added that the collective is developing guiding principles that will help innovators deploy AI responsibly while ensuring marginalised groups are not left behind.

A series of panel discussions and goodwill messages from partners, stakeholders represented by the private and public sectors, academia, and development institutions, emphasised that more than a conference, InnTech is a movement that bridges ideas, industries, and impact.