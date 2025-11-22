Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede has made an emotional appeal to authorities, expressing deep fear and frustration over the escalating insecurity across the country.

In a video shared in the early hours of Saturday, Jegede broke down in tears as she recounted her growing anxiety about Nigeria’s security situation.

She said she had been awake for hours scrolling through distressing reports of attacks nationwide, warning that the government’s silence was emboldening criminals.

“I’ve not been to sleep in the past hour and a half, I’ve been on social media looking through content about my country. Nigeria is under attack and our politicians, security agencies are folding their hands and just watching,” she claimed.

The actress questioned how leaders planned to govern if citizens continued to be killed.

“If they finish killing us, killing Christians, who is going to be left for you people to govern?” she asked through tears. “The silence is too loud. We are calling for help,” she added.

Jegede explained that she lives in constant fear and avoids going out after dark. “Once it’s 9 or 10 p.m, I don’t drive anywhere. I’m scared. I just lock myself inside my house because I don’t know what can happen,” she said.

She referenced the recent church invasion in Eruku, Kwara State, a region she noted is not far from Lagos, emphasising that no area should consider itself safe.

“I mean, they invaded a church in Kwara State and Kwara State is not very far from Lagos. So we cannot just sit down and think it’s not happening around, it’s closer than we think.”

The actress also questioned who would be left to vote in elections if killings continued unchecked.

“To the question I’ve been asking, if they finish killing us, who will be there to vote for you people?” she cried.

“They are killing us. They are killing Christians. We need help. It’s getting too much.”

Jegede’s video has sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians echoing her fears and urging the government and security agencies to take more decisive action.