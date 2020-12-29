The Government of Benue has banned the use of motorcycles and operations of illegal revenue checkpoints in Katsina-ala and Ukum Local Government Areas with immediate effect.

Matthew Uyina, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs and Special Services, who said this in a statement Monday in Makurdi, noted that the decision was taken by the Benue Security Council.

According to him, the State Security Council took the decision after reviewing the security situation in three local government areas of the state including Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo.

He said that the council resolved to ban the use of motorcycles, operations of illegal revenue checkpoints in the two local governments for security reasons.

He said that the council, however, allowed the use of tricycles (keke) and other means of transportations within the areas.

“The use of motorcycles is hereby banned in Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas till further notice.

“Security operatives have been mandated to arrest defaulters and impound their motorcycles.

“Aside the revenue collection point at the head bridge in Katsina-Ala, no other revenue point is allowed within those local government areas,” he said.

He said that all staff of the Board of Internal Revenue Service had also been directed to always wear customised jackets and identity cards while on duty.

“Security agents are mandated to dismantle all illegal revenue collection points and makeshift shops. In the same vein, loitering at Katsina-Ala head bridge is prohibited.

“Loading and offloading of vehicles at Takum Junction and Katsina-Ala head bridge has also been prohibited,” he said.

He advised all law-abiding residents of the affected areas to go about their normal activities without fear.

NAN reports that since the killing of Terwase Akwaza (a.k.a Gana) by the army three months ago, the two local government area have not enjoyed peace, as Akwaza’s suspected gang members had allegedly been killing innocent people. (NAN)