BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS |

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said the security challenges confronting the country require the highest level of capacity in intelligence gathering and surveillance to check the menace.

He spoke at the closing ceremony of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) course, Batch 6 at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Lower Usman Dam, Bwari, Abuja.

In a statement by the state’s director-general press affairs, Ismaila Uba Misili, the governor, who was the special guest of honour at the occasion, lamented the security situation in the country, and advised that the challenges must be taken within the broader context of insecurity in the sahel, sub-saharan Africa and the entire globe, vice versa the proliferation of weapons in conflict areas like Libya and Mali among other troubled spots in Africa.

According to Yahaya, his decision to attend the closing ceremony of the course was predicated on the fact that he is from the North-east, which is the sub-region currently facing the greatest security challenges in the country.

The governor said; “I am here not only at the prompting of the invitation I got but also as a leader from the sub-region that is facing the greatest challenges of our time in terms of insecurity.

“If I tell you that I sleep with my two eyes closed as a governor I think I must be joking because the security situation in the North-east is so disturbing and worrisome that it needs concerted efforts and cooperation of all stakeholders- from the administrators to the operatives, to move forward and close the gaps.”

Besides describing the training as apt and timely, Yahaya said; “The security situation is getting out of hand and I think that is what necessitated this training for your operatives.”

He said being at the centre of the North-east, Gombe State faced the fall out of insurgency in contiguous states such as the influx of Internally Displaced Persons and the rising threat of criminal activities.

“As you may be aware, we share boundaries and long standing relationships with all the five other states in the North-east. Yes, Gombe is not a frontline state, but because of our centrality and long standing relationship we have to accommodate those that are able to escape from the insurgency ravaged areas.

“We are a small state of about 3.5 million people but because of the insurgency in the region, a lot of people have come to settle with us and put a stress on our hospitals, educational and institutional resources and even the social fabric.”