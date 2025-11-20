The Kwara State Government has ordered the closure of schools across four local government areas of the State amid renewed insecurity in some communities.

Advertisement

‎The decision of the government was disclosed by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kwara State wing, on Wednesday.

According to a circular issued on Wednesday and obtained by LEADERSHIP, the NUT chairman, Yusuf Agboola, announced the shutdown of schools in Isin, Irepodun, Ifelodun, and Ekiti LGAs.

‎

‎Agboola explained that the action was in response to strict instructions from the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development after the government raised concerns over fresh security threats in Kwara South zone.

Advertisement

“Comrade chairmen, this is to inform you and through you, all schools in the above local governments of the instruction to close down all schools with immediate effect until further notice.

‎

“This decision was occasioned by the security challenges ravaging the area and the efforts of the government to control the situation. Treat this information as important and with the urgency it deserves, as it emanated from the ministry,” the circular partly read.

‎

‎Agboola assured school heads and teachers that further directives would be communicated as the situation evolves.

LEADERSHIP recalls that bandits attacked a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in the Eruku community, Ekiti LGA of Kwara State on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, killing at least two worshippers and abducting over 35 people, including the church pastor.