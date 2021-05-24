A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Muraina Ajibola, representing Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North federal constituency of Oyo State, has petitioned the Presidency and the House over the incessant cases of kidnapping in his constituency, demanding for adequate compensation for kidnapped victims in the area.

The lawmaker, who listed the names of the victims so far affected by the dastardly act, also petitioned the Special Security Committee of the House of Representatives over the incident.

Ajibola, who presented the petition on behalf of traditional rulers, opinion leaders, religious leaders, youths, women, students, professionals, traders, farmers, political leaders and the entire Ibarapa community of Oyo state, demanded that the Federal Government should pay serious attention to the dire security situation in his constituency.

According to him, “the Ibarapa Central/ Ibarapa North Federal Constituency consisting of the towns, Igboora, Idere, Igangan, Tapa and Aiyete are of mainly agrarian people whose livelihood and economy are being severely affected by the incessant and wanton destruction of farmlands by itinerant herdsmen as much as dastardly attacks by armed bandits and criminal elements notorious for killings, kidnappings, rape and extortion of huge sums of money from their victims, which situation I have moved motions on severally as the records of the House will bear me out.”

While appealing that the incidents be investigated and that the perpetrators be arrested and brought to book, the lawmaker requested that the victims since March 2015 to May 2021 be compensated accordingly.

In a statement by his special adviser on Media, Olubunmi Sodipo, the lawmaker lamented that as a result of kidnappings and killings, the community now lives in fear and most of the people can no longer go to their farms, adding that, “the result is palpable hunger and economic downturns.”

The lawmaker while recommending that the victims and/their families be compensated adequately, he said that it was also important that investigations into “these heinous crimes be stepped up by the Inspector General of Police (as I have emphasized in all my motions placed before the House on insecurity in Ibarapa) so that these criminal elements could be made to face the wrath of the law and the people can once again breathe fresh air of peace and security.

“The frequency and severity of the kidnapping problem in Ibarapa Central/ Ibarapa North Federal Constituency requires that the situation be given serious consideration to unravel the contributive factors towards finding a lasting solution and for the same to be reported and recommended to the Presidency for prompt and comprehensive implementation.”

He also called for payment of adequate compensation to the families of the slain/deceased and payment of adequate compensation to the victims of the kidnappings.

He listed about 28 incidents that happened between March 2015 and May 2021, where several millions were paid in ransom and some victims killed by suspected herdsmen.

“On 20th March, 2015 at Oja, Igboora, Ganiyu SALIU was kidnapped. He was released on 25th March, 2015 after the payment of N4.2M. On 9th February, 2019 CEO Adolad filling station was kidnapped at Igangan and N15M was paid before he was released

“On 21st April, 2019, Kosenat ADEGOKE (f), wife of the CEO Alaafiatayo petrol filling station, Igboora was kidnapped. She was released on 24th April,2019 after the payment of N5M ransom

“On 23rd June, 2019, Folake OLUFUNMILAYO (A.K.A Hosanna) was abducted in her shop located along Igboora-Abeokuta Expressway. She was released on 25th June, 2019 behind Baba-Aso Kara Market, Igbole, Igboora after the payment of N1.5M

“On 8th July, 2019, Adeboje OJETOLA, a teacher was kidnapped along Oke-Ago village, Igbole, Igboora on his way home from farm. He was released on 11th July, 2019 at Opeji Village, Abeokuta North LGA, Ogun State after the payment of N1M

“On 28th July, 2019, Sofiat BELLO (f), a petrol attendant at Subawah filling station along Igboora-Idere Road was abducted in front of the filling station. She was released on 3rd August, 2019 at Abeeb Village junction, Abeokuta North LGA ,Ogun State after the payment of N1M ransom

“On 2nd August 2019 at Araromi Village, Igboora, Fasilat MOSOBALAJE (f) was kidnapped. She was released after the payment of seven hundred thousand naira (N700,000)

“On 15th September, 2019, Musiliu Alao ATILOLA (A.K.A Oreoluwa) was abducted along Araromi village, Igboora on his way back from farm. He was released on 17th September, 2019 behind Baba-Aso Kara market, Igbole, Igboora after the payment of N3M ransom

“On 19th September, 2019, at Akeroro area, along Igboora-Eruwa Road, Com O. OPADIJO the OYSCATECH ASUP Chairman, alongside four others were kidnapped. They were released on 21st September, 2019 after the payment of N5M

“On 30th October, 2019, Tajudeen AYANWALE (A.K.A Araba), a VGN leader was killed by suspected kidnappers during an operation to rescue one Bakare ADAMS abducted at Eruwa in Ibarapa East Local Goverment Area of the state.

“On 21st December, 2019 at Akeroro area, along Igboora-Eruwa road, Ibrahim GAWATA, an IT student at Albarika Microfinance Bank of No.1 Ladipo Street, Lagos State was abducted. He was released on 24th December, 2019 behind OYSCATECH, Igboora after the payment of an undisclosed amount of ransom by his family.

“On 7th March, 2020, Wasiu ADETAYO was kidnapped at Tapa and was released on 10th March, 2020 after the payment of N1M ransom.

“On 21st March 2020, Alh Lukumon JIMOH was kidnapped, N2M was paid by his family as ransom,” he stated.

He also listed other victims that were killed and others that paid several millions before they were released.