By ABU NMODU |

In view of the rising cases of banditry, the Niger State government has ordered the immediate dismantling of unauthorised motor parks even as the state has concluded arrangements to establish a Security Trust Fund (STF) and monitor the forests through drones.

Similarly, the government has ordered the withdrawal of all government vehicle’s registration numbers while tricycles/motorcycles will be registered and issued riders card with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a joint news conference after the state executive council meeting yesterday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Ahmed Matane and the commissioner of transport, Hajiya Ramatu Yar’adua, represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Garba Musa maintained that all the measures were for sanity and security.

According to Hajiya Yar’adua, government plate numbers were sometimes used illegally by those who were not in government and those who were not entitled to use them even within government cycles.

He said the state government has directed all motorcycle and motorcycle parks operating illegally within and outside Minna, the state capital to be dismantled and relocated to the authorised parks in the state.

He also disclosed that all tricycles and motorcycle owners have been directed to register them immediately, adding that only those certified to be genuine will be issued with riders’ cards to enable them operate and renew their cards biannually.

The SSG said the STF was meant to ensure the availability of sustainable funds for security purposes in the state, assuring that the fund will be managed independently through a board to be approved by the state House of Assembly.

He also disclosed that the drone would be used to monitor the vast forests in the state to check banditry, illegal tree felling and other degradations affecting the forest resources.