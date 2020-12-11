The executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro has said that it was high time for Nigeria to begin moves towards self-sufficiency in its weapon production, to save the future of the country.

Bogoro said academic institutions must brace up and stop theoretical researches that are not proferring solutions to the Nation’s economic and technological challenges.

The TETFund boss stated this in Kaduna yesterday when he visited the Research and Development Centre of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT).

He said, it was Nigeria’s desire and hope to undertake import substitution in respect of weaponry and all other required technologies.

According to him, “It is our desire and hope that we undertake import substitution in respect of weaponry and all those technologies that we need.

“Unless we are able to do it ourselves. It will come to a point where all the countries you import from would say they are no more exporting to Nigeria. It is better imagine because that means, we will all be in trouble, God forbid.

“Our visit to both DICON and AFIT is an exploratory tour for the purpose of partnership in respect of Research and Development.

I have

said it uncountable times that time has come that we cannot sit down,

for some of us that are academics, and be doing theoretical research

in the four walls of the ivory towers and other tertiary institutions

such as colleges of educations and polytechnics.

“We must be seen to undertake research with the outcome that solves

problems of technology, economy and society overall and you cannot do

that if you do not go out to know what the industry is doing.

“For AFIT, it is a training ground, producing people with the capacity to

produce innovative technologies and we saw what they do at DICON too,

combined, I am impressed. At DICON, we saw both the heavy and light

weapon technologies

“And here in AFIT, we saw some UAVs and they are multipurpose; one

moment they serve the purpose of agriculture, another moment is

weaponry. This is impressive. To me it represents the future of our

country.

“Am so proud of the great generals, the leaders the scientists and

professors and experts here,” he said.