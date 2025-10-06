Kogi State governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, has called on residents of the state to strengthen collaboration with security agencies by providing credible intelligence that will help in winning the ongoing fight against insecurity in the state.

The Governor made the call during the weekend at Gegu community in Kogi local government area where he stopped briefly to interact with residents who trooped out to welcome him on his return from national engagements.

Governor Ododo commended residents of the Gegu community for their unity, communal spirit, and commitment to peace, describing such values as vital for effective community policing and overall security of the state.

“I appreciate you all for your love, unity, and commitment to peace. Our communities must remain vigilant and work closely with security agencies to keep Kogi safe,” Ododo said.

He urged citizens to promptly report any suspicious movements of individuals or groups whose activities could threaten public safety, stressing that the fight against insecurity requires active participation of everyone.

“If you see something, say something. Intelligence is the lifeline of security, and every citizen has a role to play. We will not allow criminals to take shelter among us,” the Governor stressed.

Ododo emphasised that intelligence sharing between communities and security operatives was crucial to sustaining the gains recorded so far in the state’s security architecture, noting that his administration remains resolute in ensuring that criminal elements find no hiding place in the state.

“We have made significant progress in securing our state, and we must not relent. This administration will continue to provide all necessary support to our security agencies to protect lives and property,” he assured.

Governor Ododo, who was on a visit to Yagba Federal Constituency following recent reports of insecurity in the area, assured residents that the state government will continue to strengthen logistics and coordination to maintain law and order across all communities in the state.

He further enjoined traditional rulers, community leaders, and youths to serve as the first line of defence by volunteering timely and accurate information that can aid in prevention, arrest and prosecution of criminals.