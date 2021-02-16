BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace (MBMJP) has cautioned that any attempt to vilify the Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom for speaking the minds of Nigerians would further confirm the fears of most Nigerians that the presidency had taken side with the armed herders.

This is even as the Forum said the Governor deserved commendation for calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps to address the worsening insecurity in the country, not condemnation by a group who called themselves Pro- Buhari Group.

Convener of MBMJP, Comrade Joe Bukka in a statement said those behind the media outing against the Governor had done more harm than good to the image of the Buhari Presidency.

“We read the media statement by the three groups who came under the Friends of Buhari to vilify the Benue state Governor on his recently call on the President to act fast to save the country from the activities of armed herders who are gradually plunging this country into a major civil crisis.

“And our question is, what offense did the Governor commit by that honest and timely advise? In the Middle Belt we know Governor Ortom as one of the very few in this country who always speak the truth.

“A man who has taken it upon his life to champion the call for Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment in Nigeria which is gradually becoming a sing song all over the country, deserves commendation and not vilification from any quarter.

“Moreover he spoke the minds of majority of Nigerians on the state of our country, so attacking him is obviously confirming to Nigerians that the presidency is shielding armed herders who are daily killing, maiming and tormenting Nigerians”

“For the avoidance of doubt, any media attack on Governor Ortom who is regarded in the Middle Belt as the only mouthpiece of the ordinary man in government will be counter-productive as it will further demean and discredit the presidency in this part of the country

“And for the purpose of clarity we must point out that testimonies abound that the Governor, aside championing the cause of the people had delivered dividends of democracy to the people of Benue state.

“Contrary to the claims of Buhari’s Friend, Governor Ortom has done so much in the areas of infrastructural development, construction of schools, roads, hospitals, electricity, water projects, payment of salaries and pensions and the provision of security for the people many of who were displaced from their ancestral homes by armed herders and have been abandoned in IDPs camps by the federal government,”