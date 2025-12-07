Amid worsening security situation in the country resulting in serious humanitarian crisis, kidnaping, extrajudicial killings and displacement of people, the Progressive Governors Forum, (PGF) yesterday met in Lagos and declared support for the federal government’s reengineering of its security architecture aimed at curbing the problem of insecurity in the country.

The forum in a communique issued after the meeting also passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu’s administration, as well as support for his Renewed Hope Agenda and reelection in 2027.

They urged Nigerians to remain calm in the face of the insecurity challenge, assuring that the various arm governments are taking holistic measures to tackle the challenge.

The chairman of the PGF and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, read the communique arrived at the end of the by the PGF, and All Progressives Congress stakeholders hosted by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and had 12 other PGF members in attendance.

Those in attendance include governors of Kebbi, Dr. Nasir Idris, Edo, Senator, Monday Okpebholo, Ogun, Dapo Abiodun Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, Ondo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Sokoto, Ahmad Aliyu, Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno, Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori, Enugu, Peter Mbah. Kaduna, Uba Sani and Katsina, Dikko Umar were represented by their deputies.

Other personalities on the occasion include: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Senator, Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Lagos Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, chairman of Governor ‘s Advisory Council, GAC, Tajudeen Olusi, other party chieftains, members of the State Executive Council, among others.

The PGF, expressed that the decision was an expression of appreciation to the President and confidence in his administration.

Uzodimma, reading out the communique stated, “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) held its Meeting in Lagos State on Friday 5th and Saturday 6th December 2025, at the Eko Hotels Board Room, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Convened by the Chairman of the Forum His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, the engagement provided an opportunity to review the nation’s current trajectory, deepen coordination among Progressive Governors and reaffirm the Forum’s unwavering support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“In attendance were Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The meeting served as an important platform for aligning state-level priorities with national reforms, reinforcing the centrality of citizens’ welfare in governance, and consolidating the Forum’s shared vision of people-focused, accountable and development-driven leadership at all levels of government.

“People-centred Governance and National Outlook. The Forum undertook a broad review of the political, economic and social environment in the country. Governors reaffirmed that the ultimate purpose of every reform must be to improve the daily lives of Nigerians, protect their dignity, and expand opportunities for all: rural and urban, youth and elderly, women and men, workers, entrepreneurs and vulnerable groups alike.

‘’The PGF commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfast commitment to stabilizing the economy, strengthening national security and laying the foundations of sustainable growth through the Renewed Hope Agenda. The Forum noted ongoing efforts at food security, power sector improvement, transport and infrastructure upgrades, social investment, and support for productive enterprises, and pledged to align state policies to maximize the benefits of these reforms for citizens in every ward and community.

“Economic Reforms, Cost of Living and Social Protection. Recognizing the temporary burdens that accompany necessary macroeconomic reforms, the Forum reviewed the state of the economy and the cost-of-living pressures being experienced by citizens. Governors acknowledged the resilience and patience of Nigerians and expressed deep appreciation for the sacrifices being made in the collective interest of a stronger and more inclusive economy.

“The PGF resolved to intensify state-level interventions in areas such as food production and distribution, support to small and medium-scale enterprises, youth employment, social protection for the poorest and most vulnerable, and targeted relief for workers and low-income households.

“We, the Progressive Governors, are committed to work closely with Federal institutions. The National Economic Council and Local Governments to ensure that things keep improving, that no group is left behind, and that the gains of reforms continue to translate into visible improvements in the quality of life of the people.

Harping on infrastructure, Urban Renewal and Liveable Communities initiatives in the country, he added that, “The Forum noted the critical importance of infrastructure, urban renewal and rural development in driving productivity, attracting investment and improving living standards. Governors commended Lagos State for its pioneering role in transport reforms, urban regeneration and innovative financing models, and agreed to deepen peer-learning and inter-state collaboration in these areas.

“The PGF resolved to scale up investments in roads, housing, public transport, water and sanitation, digital connectivity and climate-resilient infrastructure, with a focus on inclusion and access for all communities. The Forum emphasised that infrastructure must be designed and delivered in a manner that is socially just, environmentally responsible and responsive to the needs of young people, women, persons with disabilities and other often-marginalised groups.

Dwelling on security, social cohesion and community resilience, he said, ‘’The Forum reviewed the security situation across the country and expressed appreciation for the improved coordination between federal, state and local security structures, as well as the courage and sacrifices of security agencies and community volunteers, the Forum resolved to strengthen local security architecture in all the states.

“The Forum commended Mr President for the ongoing re-engineering in the security architecture of the country. Governors reiterated that safety of lives and property remains a non-negotiable obligation of the government.

“The PGF resolved to continue strengthening community-based security initiatives, intelligence gathering, conflict-prevention mechanisms and support for victims of violence and disaster.

“The Forum underscored the importance of social cohesion, inter-faith harmony and inter-ethnic understanding, and urged all leaders to use their voices and platforms to promote unity, moderation and respect, while isolating criminality and hate speech in all its forms.’’

As governance relates with strengthening citizens’ engagement, he said, ‘’The Forum reiterated that effective local governance is central to delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda at the grassroots. Governors resolved to deepen reforms aimed at improving transparency, accountability and service delivery in local government administration, within the framework of the Constitution and in partnership with relevant stakeholders.

‘’The PGF agreed to expand platforms for citizen engagement, including town hall meetings, consultation with traditional and religious leaders, civil society, labour, professional bodies, youth and women’s groups.

“The Forum affirmed that listening to the people, explaining government policies clearly, and adjusting implementation strategies based on feedback are essential to building trust and sustaining democratic legitimacy.’’

The forum reiterated its unwavering loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and commended the leadership of the party for ongoing efforts to strengthen internal democracy, discipline, reconciliation and inclusiveness.

The governors pledged to continue playing a stabilizing role within the Party, ensuring that the APC remains a broad, open and performance-driven platform for national transformation.

“The PGF reaffirmed its full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the policies of APC governments at all levels.

“The Forum emphasized that Progressive Governors see themselves as trustees of the people’s mandate and as a committee of leaders jointly responsible for translating the aspirations of Nigerians into tangible social and economic outcomes across the federation,’’ he said.