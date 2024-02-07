Nigeria’s service chiefs are expected to appear before the Senate today to answer questions bothering on insecurity across the country.

The senate had by its resolution on Tuesday last week, summoned the service chiefs to appear before it in plenary for required explanations on worsening security situation in the country.

Senator Adetokunbo Abiru disclosed that the service chiefs will appear before the Senate on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We would have fixed Wednesday or Thursday this week as a new day for the interface but the Senate as a whole, has fixed the two days , for very critical and constructive engagement with the service chiefs,” he said.

Earlier, the Senate in plenary had two hours closed door session after which it considered a motion from Senator Ahmad Lawan on the demise of Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim by observing a minute silence for the deceased and raising 9- man delegation for condolence visit to Governor of Yobe State and family of the deceased.

The delegation is to be led by Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP Kebbi Central).