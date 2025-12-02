President Bola Tinubu has issued new directives to Nigeria’s Service Chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies as part of efforts to improve the country’s security situation.

The President met with the security chiefs on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, in a closed-door session that lasted more than one hour.

Advertisement

Speaking after the meeting, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, said the engagement was extensive and that the President provided fresh guidance aimed at achieving better results in the fight against insecurity.

According to him, the security agencies are now improving their coordination and were committed to ensuring that Nigerians celebrate the yuletide period in peace.

LEADERSHIP reports that earlier on Tuesday, President Tinubu nominated the immediate-past CDS, General Christopher Musa (rtd), as the new Minister of Defence following the resignation of the erstwhile Minister, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, on Monday.

Analysts said both developments, among others, were geared towards recalibrating the nation’s security apparatus for a desired result.