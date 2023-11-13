President Bola Tinubu has been urged to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State over the worsening insecurity.

A coalition of activists and human rights defence in all the 36 states of Nigeria and FCT made the call while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

The coalition urged the incumbent governor Lawal Dauda Dare to focus on moving the state ahead rather than attacking his predecessor, Bello Matawalle.

The national president of the coalition, Dr Suleiman Shua’bu Shikanfi, said the issue of security has become a catastrophe in the state.

He lamented that people lose their lives and properties on a daily basis, adding that they are scared to go home because of insecurity while the governor could not stay in his state to check what is happening.

They accused the governor of neglecting the people that elected him while calling for Tinubu’s aid.

“We call on president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a respected leader who is a listening president to enforce state of emergency in Zamfara State, just like what Jonathan did to Joshua Dariye when there was a lot of killing in Plateau State.”

Also, Comrade Anas Abdullahi Kaura, the general secretary of the coalition said it is

disheartening to witness the dismissal of Zamfara Islamic scholars from their office at the Government House, only to be replaced by the wife of the current governor.

“Unfortunately, the current government has failed woefully, zero achievements and they refuse to continue these vital initiatives from the past government.

“Their lack of effort is evident, their focus is on tarnishing Matawalle’s image through the spread of propaganda, neglecting their primary responsibilities.

“I urge Dauda Lawal Dare to direct his attention towards fulfilling his primary responsibilities rather than engaging in the dissemination of false information and propaganda against Matawalle,” he said.