A Fulani organisation popularly known as Wallidira Fulani Initiative for Peace and Orientation (WFIPO) and the Coalition of Civil Societies in Nigeria have called for the dissolution of all regional security outfits in the country.

Addressing a world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the national president of Wallidira Fulani Initiative for Peace and Orientation, Alh. Ardo Yusuf, also called for the dissolution of community policing.

While reading the text of the conference, he noted that not only farmers and herders are facing threats to their lives, but all Nigerians are no longer safe.

Yusuf also called for the halt of the killings of innocent Nigerians.

Speaking further, he called for a halt of wrong profiling and stereotyping of all ethnic groups most especially the Fulanis.

Yusuf also called on governments to redouble efforts in eliminating criminal elements that have distracted governance and continuously threaten the peace and unity of the country.

He noted that the major objective of the world press conference and interactive session with journalists was keenly targeted at providing sustainable solutions to the challenging situations faced in the nation’s security architecture.

He further stressed the quest for the reform and transformation of Fulani communities to enable the promotion of peace and unity across Nigeria.

He, therefore, blamed the problems of the country on Nigerians, stressing that politics, religion, and tribe must be reviewed to get things right.

The conference which was themed “State of Insecurity and Extra judicious Killings in Nigeria” witnessed the massive participation of NGOs, CSOs, human rights activists, media organisations, and other notable persons.

Other speakers at the conference called for the immediate halt in the killings of Fulanis and other ethnic nationalities nationwide.