World Institute for Peace has bemoaned the inability of security agencies especially the lead agency, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to stop political thuggery and other vices.

The executive director, World Institute for Peace, Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi briefing journalists lamented that there has been increased activities of political thugs in the build up to the February polls while the security agencies look the other way.

He therefore called on the president to activate state machinery in a proactive manner to deal with the act which has lingered for too long.

“As the country is approaching the 2023 presidential election, it is very necessary for the federal government to put in top gear, measures to stop any act of thuggery and banditry in the country. Meanwhile, the way political thugs are grouping in the South West especially Oyo and Osun states obviously, it is becoming unbearable and this needs a very weighty action to halts it growth,” he said.

He said that the freewill given to political thugs to operate in the West and banditry in the North as well as the activities of unknown gunmen in the South East all pose threats to the hope of a peaceful, credible and free elections.

“It is very necessary that any form of violence must be tackled before any election in order to ensure a peaceful, fair and democratic process of electing the leaders of any country”, he added.

He, however, slammed the police for not being able to address the challenges but rather giving cover to political thugs.

“We have reports that some political thugs have cordial relationship with some agencies of the Nigerian Police Force in some states which is clear, so I’m not satisfied with the Police but I just want to charge if the President himself has that passion that he wants to deliver a peaceful and credible election come February 25,2023 he will do that by making a fine order to the Nigerian security agencies that anyone found compromising with any political party will go or pay for it so I’m not satisfied,” he said.

He urged the federal government to have an independent team that will work for the election, and would not depend on governors, adding that when security agencies are deployed to a state and they are welcomed by the governor, they may be compromised.