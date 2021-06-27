Insurance companies under the auspices of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) have partnered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in a bid to reap about N270 billion annual premium income from insurance on imported and exported cargoes, LEADERSHIP Sunday can now reveal.

To this end, CBN has since integrated the NIA Marine Module into the National Trade Portal and all insurance certificates required for import and export are now generated from the portal.

The arrangement between NIA and CBN will make marine cargo insurance certificate a criteria for importers and exporters to get final clearance from CBN, it was learnt.

This development, it was learnt, will equally ensure that all the about 45 million cargoes coming into the country through Nigeria’s seaports annually have genuine marine cargo insurance certificates.

Cargo insurance, a type of marine insurance, is underwritten on the Institute Cargo Clauses, with coverage on an A, B, or C basis, A having the widest cover and C the most restricted.

With marine cargo insurance not part of the compulsory insurances, importers have been lax about insuring their cargoes, with sources in insurance sector putting the number of cargoes with genuine insurance coverage at about 40 per cent of the entire Cargo Throughput entering the ports annually.

This leaves 60 per cent, translating to about 27 million cargoes that were either not insured or parading fake insurance certificates, as insurance racketeers flood seaports and major centres where shipping activities are carried out, thereby making billions of Naira annually from their shady deals.

And with customs relaxed on checking insurance certificates, importers were only procuring insurance cover when they feel it is necessary.

LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt that cargo insurance is classified into three categories, such as Insurance Cargo Clauses (ICC) ‘A’ which has the most risk covered, with ICC ‘B’ and ICC ‘C’ having less insurance coverage, with an importer expected to choose which one best suits him.

Although, there is no fixed premium for marine cargo insurance, as the price is determined by some factors, mainly the worth of the goods in a cargo, our findings show that the least valued cargo is worth N5million, while insurer demands 0.2 per cent of the N5million, translating to N10,000 premium per cargo, meaning insurance companies in the country continue to lose approximately a minimum of N270 billion from non-purchase of original cargo insurance certificates by 27 million cargoes.

Moreover, some cargoes are worth more, hence the insurance industry could be losing more than the estimated N270 billion per annum.

For years, the existence of fake marine insurance certificates in the maritime sector has been giving insurance operators sleepless nights, while the non-insurance of some cargoes by importers remains a challenge on revenue generation of insurance companies.

Investigation shows that fake insurers issue fake marine certificates to customers at major centres where shipping activities are carried out across the country.

Further findings reveal that one can get a fake ICC ‘C’ marine insurance cover, which is the minimum marine cover, for N2,500, notwithstanding the insurance value.

It was learnt that most of these fake certificates bear the names and logos of registered insurance companies, even though these insurers know nothing about these dirty deals. Others use fake names to cajole the unsuspecting importers, as these policies are being sold at a cheap price.

But all this is gradually changing with the launch of the new NIA Marine Module as no cargo will carry fake insurance or be uninsured.

This platform, which has now been integrated into the national trade portal, will also be useful for customs to check the authenticity of any marine insurance certificates, including cargo insurance.

This is expected to increase the premium income of the Nigerian Insurance industry as well as the contribution of the sector to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Speaking on this development, the chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA),Ganiyu Musa, disclosed that the marine module was developed specifically for this purpose, adding that customs would be using this platform to ascertain the genuineness of any marine insurance certificate, thereby leading to rapid rise in the sale of marine insurance policies.

Musa, who is also the group managing director/CEO of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, said: “On the Marine Module, as you are probably aware, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has since integrated the NIA Marine Module into the National Trade Portal and all insurance certificates required for import and export are generated from the portal. This, no doubt, signals the end of fake Marine Insurance Certificates at the ports.”

It was further learnt that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) will soon launch a new portal that is aimed at driving up annual gross premium on insurance industry to N1.5 trillion in the next three years, and increasing insurance adoption of which marine insurance is part of, shutting out insurance racketeers, generating usable data for the industry and increasing insurance contribution to the nation’s GDP.

As the economy continues to open up post -Covid-19 as well as the increasing insurance awareness as a result of the twin risks of EndSARS destruction and the pandemic which financially affected uninsured businesses, NAICOM expects the annual premium to jump significantly between the 2021 and 2023 financial years, and hence be able to hit N1.5 trillion in the next three years.

The commissioner for insurance/CEO, NAICOM, Mr. Sunday Thomas, said the commission is optimistic of this target given the industry’s restructuring and reforms that had taken place in the last one year.

He stated that the target would be heavily driven through digitalisation of insurance services, strong collaboration with federal government’s ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), state governments as well as relevant regulatory and enforcement agencies to grow insurance industry and increase its contribution to the nation’s GDP.

Similarly, the head, Information Technology (IT), NAICOM, Abiodun Aribike, said insurance processes and services would be fully automated going forward with the launch of the NAICOM portal.

When fully launched, the portal, he said, would be a warehouse of data as policies sold in the industry would be documented on the platform, adding that the new platform would curb the activities of racketeers in the industry.