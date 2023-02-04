Ahead of the 2023 general elections, an Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has called on Nigerian voters to vote for candidates based on character, competence, and capacity.

The group in a communique signed by the co-chairmen of IDFP, Dr. Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyu and Reverend Amos Kiri at the end of a two-day peace conference and 5th General Assembly of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) held in Abuja urged Nigerians, especially politicians to embrace love and patriotism for the country.

“IDFP urges Nigerians to vote for candidates based on character, competence, and capacity during elections for a progressive and peaceful Nigeria. IDFP urges the building of strong and resilient ethno-religious structures that emphasizes religious harmony, inclusive leadership and social justice.

“IDFP calls for effective collaboration among all critical stakeholders before, during and after the elections regarding planning, deployments, voter education, monitoring and information sharing to ensure that votes count.

“IDFP calls on INEC to conduct adequate training on the use of the BVAS to their personnel and provide prompt alternatives to faulty BVAS where necessary. IDFP calls on religious leaders to preach peace and not divisions and hatred.

“IDFP calls on Nigerians to reject every form of financial and material inducements for their votes and encourages the National Assembly to speedily pass a law for the establishment of Electoral Offences Commission” to work against impunity in election manipulations,” he said.

The interfaith group further called on Nigerians to work together to ensure that all voters are empowered with enough information that will enable them make wise choices and know the implications of letting their voices be heard.

“In safeguarding the elections, we must ensure that matters are not exaggerated and reactions to ethnic tensions are proportional to the issues at hand so that peace would reign at every point.

“We must stand to safeguard the forth-coming election in the context of ethno-religious sentiments by providing support and protection for those who are likely to be in the greatest need of assistance, particularly people living with disabilities,” the group stated.