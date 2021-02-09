By Anthony Ada Abraham,

US-based music duo known as Roze who have dazzled music lovers with hit singles like “A Whole Night”, “Patience“, “Ileke” and many more are set to drop their much anticipated first body of work in a 5-track EP in April 2021.

The duo made up of two brothers; Row and Zuwa Agbonayinma made this known at a private listening party at “The Signature” the IMAX, Lekki, Lagos on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

The event pulled the presence of diverse people from all walks of life with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Notable amongst them were Sexy Steel, Yomi Casual, Lasisi Elenu, Fari, Juwon, Ashly, Nasty Blaq, Ushbebe, Nonso, Pencil, Kim, Seyi Awolowo, Panki, Naya and many more.

The duo who has many songs to their credit threw all open to the audience to pick the best “five” that would best suit the EP. It was a hard one for the audience as they found themselves wriggling and dancing to all their songs.

Row and Zuwa have made their mark in music, both in Nigeria and the United States as the group, Roze, and have affirmed their place on the landscape with a number of hits to their credit.

They first appeared in 2014 while working on a test project, titled ‘Time to Party,’ which was never released. However, they later appeared again in 2016, being introduced to producer, Mekoyo.

Out of the several songs recorded by Roze, the hit song titled “The Whole Night,” shot them into limelight seeing them perform at many events in Nigeria, notably AY Live Show and signature concerts by the likes of Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Zlatan and a host of others.

Some of their other songs are “Patience”, “Stranded”, “Ileke”, “E Too Much” and many more.