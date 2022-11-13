Bright Osayi-Samuel is delighted with his maiden invitation by Nigeria for their international friendly against Portugal.

Osayi-Samuel is eligible to represent both Nigeria and England, but has now decided to pledge his international allegiance to the former.

The 24-year-old was named in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the highly- anticipated game on Friday by head coach, Jose Peseiro.

The versatile winger took to the social media to celebrate his call-up.

“Honored to be called up for Nigeria ,”he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Osayi-Samuel has made 10 league appearances for Turkish Super Lig club, Fenerbahce this season.

He has previously played for Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers.