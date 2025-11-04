Former Chief of Army Staff and ex-Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), has said that the United States of America was looking for an opportunity to establish a military base in Nigeria following its invasion threats.

Dambazau made the claim on Tuesday in Abuja at an event organised by the Just Friends Club of Nigeria.

He linked recent narratives by foreign politicians and religious figures — particularly from the US — alleging persecution of Christians in Nigeria to possible external interests.

He cited what he described as propaganda promoted by some US congressmen and Catholic clergymen, including claims of “Christian genocide” in the country.

Dambazau also referenced reported remarks by US President Donald Trump, who allegedly designated Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” and instructed the US Department of War to prepare for “possible operations to defend Nigerian Christians.”

According to him, religious tensions in Nigeria were being amplified and misrepresented.

“Religious tensions have been amplified by both domestic and foreign actors, sometimes resulting in the mischaracterization of security incidents as targeting specific faith groups, despite their widespread impact,” he said.

Dambazau argued that terrorism in Nigeria is driven by broader regional instability in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin, not by religious persecution, saying both Muslims and Christians have been victims.

He questioned the effectiveness of past US military presence in West Africa.

“In the more than ten years of U.S. presence in Niger, where it maintained two military bases, what did the U.S. do to prevent the growth of security challenges?” he asked.

“I think the U.S. is looking for an opportunity to establish an alternative base in Nigeria, a country known to protect only its interests by any means possible, including the use of force.”

He added that the U.S. had previously faced accusations — including from American lawmakers — of USAID allegedly financing terrorism in Africa.

Dambazau said Nigeria’s lack of capacity to protect citizens has worsened insecurity, pointing to the March 2022 Abuja–Kaduna train attack and the subsequent Kuje prison invasion.

“It is evident that Nigeria lacks the capacity to protect people and property against criminal attacks, especially in rural communities,” he said.

He warned that armed groups have gained control in several regions, forcing communities to negotiate with criminals for protection.

“Recently, communities in Zamfara and Katsina decided to sign agreements with the bandits to avoid their attacks, and by implication, the people are now relying on the bandits for protection,” he added.

Dambazau urged national unity in confronting insecurity and cautioned against allowing external powers to exploit Nigeria’s internal divisions.