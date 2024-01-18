A group, Cross River Young Women in Politics has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, the same way he did to the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu.

A statement issued by the president, Cross River Young Women in Politics (CRYWIP), Hon. Eniobong Rita Umana, the group demands for justice and equity within the political sphere.

Umana said, “We express profound concern regarding the discernible bias in dispensing justice and the evident gender disparities prevailing in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“While we commend the expeditious actions taken against Dr. Betta Edu, our esteemed mentor, in response to allegations totaling N583 million, we are confounded by the continued tenure of Minister Bello Matawalle, facing staggering money laundering allegations exceeding N70 billion, without undergoing the requisite investigations.

“This glaring inconsistency raises fundamental questions about the principles of impartiality and justice that should be the bedrock of our nation. We urgently call upon President Bola Tinubu to forthwith suspend Bello Matawalle as minister, and we unequivocally demand the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reinitiate the investigation into the grave allegations against him.

“The disconcerting reality is that our daughter faces repercussions for a comparatively trivial sum, while Bello Matawalle enjoys unhindered freedom despite facing monumental accusations. This exposes a disturbing pattern of gender bias and selective application of justice against women actively engaged in politics,” the group said.