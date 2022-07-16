With its growing population and demand for shelters, aluminium is one of the products that is gaining acceptability in the country.

Regardless of the type of building structure, it fits into all, which makes it lucrative from a business angle.

Aluminium fabrication comes in different types of frames and fittings. Items like doors, windows, staircases, handrails, supports and corridors have become accepted features in most modern buildings.

This is popular in building and construction due to its environment and user-friendly nature. Apart from the mentioned, it is also lightweight, strength, corrosion resistance, durability, ease in fabrication, attractive appearance and easy maintenance make it a popular material for use in modern building.

Experts believe that a high-quality aluminium window is a one-time investment even if the budget is a little higher than the set limit, and homeowners will usually give a pass mark for quality.

Expected Profit

The aluminium business is very profitable to the building sector, as homebuilders, city developers and realtors invest in the renovation of houses and this major critical reform increases market shares and patronage of aluminium in the market. The distribution of aluminium and contract you get from these people to supply will determine your profit.

According to a Lagos-based Aluminium frame expert, Mr Bashir Adepoju, he has travelled to virtually all states of the federation to do aluminium fitting for houses of various types.

He says on one of the trips, he earned a million naira as profit, stating that, profit depends on the types of houses, the number of windows and possibly doors and other inner aluminium fittings. He states that the business is a lucrative one and he has trained a lot of people, who today, are now employers of labour.

Training

While one does not need to go to school before he/she can get into this business, he says, “You need to learn the scope of the terrain from people who are into the business already. One of the things you need to know is the profile of the materials you are buying or selling. Identify the local or foreign material because most times it may be difficult to identify them until it is brought side by side.”

Capital

One of the biggest advantages of the aluminium business is that it does not require much capital to start. It all depends on the person. However, you still need a substantial amount to start the business.

Registration Of Business

As it is with many legal businesses, you need to register the business with Corporate Affairs Commission, along with other government-approved agencies such as tax agencies to avoid business closure.

Location

You need to locate your business in an area where you can get materials steadily, this can also help to cut down on logistics. While you provide a store to keep the materials in good shape, it is also required that you have specific tools and equipment for cutting aluminium doors and window frames, rails and rollers.